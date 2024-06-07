Duran went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, an additional RBI, one walk and two total runs scored in Thursday's 14-2 win over the White Sox.

Duran has multiple hits in four of his last five games, and he's gone yard in back-to-back contests. His homer Thursday came on Jake Woodford's second pitch of the game in the first inning, setting the tone for the Red Sox in their blowout win. Duran is up to five homers on the year, and he's added 27 RBI, 38 runs scored, 11 stolen base and a .271/.336/.465 slash line over 286 plate appearances. While he continues to split time between left field and center field, there's no questioning Duran's place in the lineup this season.