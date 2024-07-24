Duran went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, a triple, three total RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 20-7 loss to the Rockies.

Duran took Cal Quantrill deep in the fifth inning for his 13th homer of the year before legging out his MLB-leading 12th triple in the ninth. Duran now has at least one extra-base hit in seven of his last eight contests -- he's gone 17-for-35 (.486) with three homers in that span. It's been a breakout campaign for the 27-year-old outfielder, who's now slashing .292/.353/.512 with 51 RBI, 73 runs scored and 22 stolen bases across 101 games.