Duran went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 7-6 walk-off win over the Blue Jays.

Duran figured prominently in the come-from-behind win, in which Boston scored five times in the final two innings. Thanks to a miscommunication by Toronto's left side of the infield, his eighth-inning popup fell to the ground for a double followed by David Hamilton's two-run home run. An inning later, Duran produced the walk-off run with a single. The outfielder has multiple hits in five consecutive games (12-for-23) and hit safely in 14 straight.