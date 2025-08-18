Garcia started at first base and went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and run scored for Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.

Garcia was introduced to first base during pre-game work the last two weeks, per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic, and Sunday was his debut at the position. There were no fielding issues, and he made a nice pick on a double play. Garcia is hitting at the Triple-A level, sporting a .308 average with a .945 OPS, but there's currently no room for him in Boston's outfield. Expanding his defensive versatility introduces another path to the majors, particularly at first base where the Red Sox are getting by with Abraham Toro and Romy Gonzalez. Of course, the pending signing of Nathaniel Lowe, who was designated for assignment by the Nationals over the weekend, could scuttle the notion of promoting Garcia to the majors and helping out at first base.