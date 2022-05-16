Manager Alex Cora said Monday that Taylor (back) has started a throwing program, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Taylor was pulled off his minor-league rehab assignment earlier this month after suffering a setback in his recovery from a back strain, an injury that dates back to spring training. Boston transferred Taylor to the 60-day injured list last week, which means he won't be eligible to make his 2022 debut with the big club until early June, even if he gets clearance to resume his rehab assignment within the next several days.

