Jansen said that Sunday that he won't travel with the Red Sox to Colorado for the club's three-game series with the Rockies this week due to his pre-existing heart condition, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Jansen has dealt with atrial fibrillation throughout his career and will remain in Boston when the Red Sox kick off their series in Denver on Monday. The altitude is perceived to be a risk for the team's closer, so he'll get a few days off. Boston is expected to operate with only 25 players on their major-league roster for the series, and in Jansen's absence, Brennan Bernardino and Zack Kelly could be candidates to scoop up any save chances that might come about.