Jansen will not travel with the Red Sox to Colorado as a result of his pre-existing heart condition, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Jansen has dealt with atrial fibrillation, a heart condition, throughout his major-league career and he will remain in Boston while the Red Sox launch a three-game series against the Rockies on the road Monday. The altitude is perceived to be a risk for the team's closer, so he'll get a few days off. Boston is expected to operate with only 25 players on their major-league roster for the series and in Jansen's absence, Brennan Bernardino and Zack Kelly could see the bulk of the ninth-inning work.