McCarthy will report to Triple-A Worcester after the Red Sox informed him Monday that he won't be included in the Opening Day bullpen, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

McCarthy, who had been attending spring training as a non-roster invitee, made a strong case for a spot with the big club after tossing seven scoreless innings in relief during Grapefruit League play. Though his contract included a clause that would have allowed him to head to another organization if extended a 40-man roster spot, no such offers were apparently on the table for McCarthy. He'll look to continue to pitch well at Worcester with the hope of eventually getting a promotion to the big leagues.