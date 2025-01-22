Campbell will be part of the competition during spring training to win the starting job at second base, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Of Boston's top prospects, Campbell has the clearest path to a spot on the the major-league roster because of his defensive versatility, which includes second base. The Red Sox don't have a surefire starter there at this point, and Campbell will join Vaughn Grissom as the top candidates for the position. Campbell didn't start 2024 as a highly regarded prospect, but appeared on the radar when he slashed .329/.437/.551 with 19 home runs, 24 steals and a 20 percent strikeout rate in 115 games across the top three levels of the minor leagues.