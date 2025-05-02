Campbell (ribs) remains out of the lineup for Friday's contest versus the Twins.
Campbell was scratched from Thursday's lineup with sore ribs and will miss a second straight start. It's not clear whether he will be available off the bench. David Hamilton will play second base in his stead.
More News
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: Labeled day-to-day•
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: Scratched Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: Goes deep in win•
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: Fills stat sheet in win•
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: Getting rest Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: Delivers two runs in win•