Red Sox director of player development Brian Abraham said recently that adding strength will be "a big focus" for Campbell this offseason, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Campbell lost weight during the season -- which is fairly typical, particularly for young players -- and the Red Sox believe that contributed to a dip in how hard he was able to impact the ball. It was a disappointing rookie campaign for Campbell, who finished with a .223/.319/.345 batting line over 67 games for the Red Sox before spending the final three-plus months in the minors. The 23-year-old will compete in spring training for a spot on Boston's Opening Day roster. Campbell is primarily a second baseman, but he also saw playing time in the outfield for the Red Sox and was introduced to first base at Triple-A Worcester.