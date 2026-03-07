Red Sox's Kristian Campbell: Powers up Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Campbell started in center field and went 1-for-2 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Friday's spring game against Detroit.
Campbell put the Red Sox up early with a two-run shot in the first inning off Justin Verlander. It was the first homer of the Grapefruit League for Campbell, who has played exclusively in center field this spring. The 23-year-old is still figuring things out at the plate and in the outfield and doesn't have a clear path to playing time in Boston. As such, Campbell is expected to open the year at Triple-A Worcester, where plate appearances will be plentiful and the team can put the finishing touches on his transition from infield to outfield.
