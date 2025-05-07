Campbell batted cleanup for a second straight game and went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 6-1 loss to Texas.

Campbell produced Boston's lone run, singling home Alex Bregman, who had doubled ahead of him in the order. Red Sox manager Alex Cora has adjusted the order the last week, dropping a slumping Trevor Story from cleanup to fifth then sixth Tuesday. Wilyer Abreu, who took over cleanup for a stretch of games, was moved to fifth.