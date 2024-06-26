Hendriks (elbow) threw a bullpen session Wednesday consisting of about 15 fastballs, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Hendriks was back on the mound for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery last August and was upbeat following the workout. The veteran reliever believes he can make it back from the 60-day injured list by the end of August, but he's not far along enough in the rehab process yet for the Red Sox to put a definitive target date on his return. The Red Sox signed Hendriks to a two-year deal in February with the understanding that anything the right-hander gave the club in 2024 would be a bonus, so the team likely doesn't have any visions of the three-time All-Star supplanting Kenley Jansen as the team's closer when he eventually returns.