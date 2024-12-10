Boston chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said Hendriks (elbow) should be "fully healthy" to begin the 2025 season, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Breslow also cited Hendriks' "impressive track record at closing games," which suggests the door is open for the right-hander to win the closer's job. He didn't pitch in a competitive game during the 2024 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The identity of Boston's closer was thrown into uncertainty after the team agreed to terms last week with Aroldis Chapman on a deal that becomes official pending a physical.
