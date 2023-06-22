Reyes was removed from Thursday's game against the Twins, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear why Reyes was taken out of Thursday's contest, but he had been dealing with abdominal soreness for a few days, so it's possible those issues flared up again. The Red Sox should provide an update in the near future, but Reyes should be considered day-to-day for the time being.
