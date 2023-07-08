Reyes (abdomen) won't be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to the All-Star break, MLB.com reports.

Reyes began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday and there had been speculation he could be activated by the end of the week, but that won't come to fruition. He's hit safely in all three games with Worcester, going 5-for-11 with two home runs and four RBI. Now that Yu Chang recently returned from the 60-day IL and Trevor Story (elbow) is nearing a rehab assignment, so Reyes may be limited to a utility role once he's deemed ready to rejoin the Red Sox.