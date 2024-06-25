Gonzalez entered as a pinch hitter and delivered a two-run single in the eighth inning of Monday's 7-6 win over the Blue Jays.

Gonzalez was part of a four-run uprising in the eighth that set up Boston's walk-off win. After he was sent up to pinch hit for Dominic Smith against a lefty, Toronto countered with a righty reliever, and Gonzalez delivered a clutch two-out, two-run single to tie the game. He took over at first base for the final frame. Gonzalez has served as the shortside of a platoon at second base since being activated off the injured list a little more than a week ago. He's also filled in at multiple position whenever needed.