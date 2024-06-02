The Red Sox placed Gonzalez on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left hamstring strain.
Gonzalez was one of two Boston infielders to hit the shelf Sunday with a hamstring injury, as Vaughn Grissom (hamstring) was also deactivated. The lefty-hitting Enmanuel Valdez is expected to occupy the strong side of a platoon at second base while Grissom is on the IL, but Gonzalez might have been the preferred option at the keystone against left-handed pitching had he not strained his hamstring. Jamie Westbrook -- whose contract was selected from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday -- now profiles as a likely platoon mate for Valdez at second base.
