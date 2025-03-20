Gonzalez (oblique) took some swings Thursday and is expected to return to game action in a few days, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
Gonzalez underwent an MRI on his right oblique this week, but those results evidently came back negative and he's poised to return soon. The 28-year-old Gonzalez will operate in a reserve role for the Red Sox, getting the occasional start versus lefties.
More News
-
Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Undergoing MRI on oblique•
-
Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Sitting Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Riding pine Monday•
-
Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Gets first chance at third base job•
-
Red Sox's Romy Gonzalez: Moves to third base mid-game•