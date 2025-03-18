Gonzalez will undergo an MRI on Tuesday after feeling tightness in his right oblique Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that Gonzalez "feels like there's nothing there" but wanted to get tested as a precaution. Any injury to the oblique is cause for some concern, but at the moment, the Red Sox appear to be viewing Gonzalez as day-to-day. More will be known about Gonzalez's condition after the MRI results are in. If healthy, Gonzalez will see some starts versus lefties this season for Boston.