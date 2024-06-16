Gonzalez (hamstring) will travel with the Red Sox to Toronto for their upcoming three-game series with the Blue Jays and is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Monday or Tuesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Gonzalez completed his rehab assignment Sunday with Triple-A Worcester with a four-hit performance, and he went 6-for-10 overall while playing three of the past four days. Once activated, Gonzalez will likely supplant Jamie Westbrook as the short-side platoon mate for the lefty-hitting Enmanuel Valdez at second base.