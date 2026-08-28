Houck (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment at the Red Sox's complex in Florida on Tuesday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Houck has been on the injured list all season while recovering from the hybrid UCL reconstruction procedure he underwent last August, and he has now reached the point where he's ready to test his elbow in a competitive setting. There is still a chance he makes it back before the end of the season, though the Red Sox will likely have him pitch in several minor-league games before activating him.