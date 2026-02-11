default-cbs-image
Houck (elbow) will begin a throwing program next week, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Houck underwent a hybrid reconstruction of the UCL plus a flexor tendon repair in his right elbow last August. The right-hander hopes to contribute to the Red Sox in September, but the club won't really be counting on him again until 2027.

