Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Begins throwing next week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Houck (elbow) will begin a throwing program next week, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Houck underwent a hybrid reconstruction of the UCL plus a flexor tendon repair in his right elbow last August. The right-hander hopes to contribute to the Red Sox in September, but the club won't really be counting on him again until 2027.
