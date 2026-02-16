Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Begins throwing program
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Houck (elbow) began a throwing program Monday with 25 throws from 45 feet, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
It's the first time he's thrown a baseball since he underwent a UCL reconstruction and flexor tendon repair six months ago. Houck will continue a deliberate rehab process over the next several months and hopes to make a late-season return, but it's likely the Red Sox will hold him back until 2027.
More News
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Begins throwing next week•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Moves to 60-day IL•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Settles with Red Sox•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Undergoes hybrid UCL repair•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Eyeing return in late 2026•
-
Red Sox's Tanner Houck: Slated for Tommy John surgery•