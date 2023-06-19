Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Sunday that Houck will be re-evaluated later this week before a determination is made regarding whether he'll surgery to address a fracture on the right side of his face, ESPN.com reports.

Cora commented on the matter shortly after Houck was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday, two days after he exited his start against the Yankees after being struck just below his right eye by a line drive off the bat of Kyle Higashioka. Houck received stitches to seal the wound on his face, but it's not yet clear if the fracture will require surgical intervention or if the injury will be able to heal on its own. If surgery is deemed necessary, Houck's potential return timeline will likely be pushed back further.