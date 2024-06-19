Houck didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against Toronto, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks across 5.2 innings. He struck out five.

Houck ended up one out shy of a sixth consecutive quality start, getting pulled at 103 pitches after yielding an RBI single to Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Houck has struck out five or more batters in seven straight starts and owns a 4-2 record with a 2.17 ERA across 45.2 innings during that stretch. He's scheduled to close out a two-start week Sunday at Cincinnati.