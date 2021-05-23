Red Sox pitching coach Dave Bush said Sunday that Houck (elbow) was cleared to resume his throwing program at Triple-A Worcester, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Houck, who is recovering from a sore right flexor muscle, is limited to throwing off flat ground for the time being, but Bush doesn't expect the 24-year-old to require much time to build back up for starting duty. Before being shut down with the injury earlier this month, Houck was viewed as the next man up to join the Boston rotation if the big club required another starter at any point.