Houck (3-6) allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Yankees.

While Houck did well to limit baserunners, two of the three hits he allowed left the yard, and the Red Sox's offense couldn't overcome that. This was Houck's third quality start of the season, and a solid bounce-back effort after he was tagged for eight runs in nine innings over his last two starts. The right-hander still doesn't have great numbers on the surface with a 5.23 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with a 62:22 K:BB over 63.2 innings this season. He's projected for a home start next week in a rematch with the Yankees.