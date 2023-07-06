Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Thursday that Cora (face) has started workouts and will begin throwing Tuesday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Houck's throwing program will begin two weeks after he underwent facial surgery June 27. The timeline for his return will become clearer as Houck progresses in his recovery, but the Red Sox are confident he will be back before the end of the season.
