Cespedes has a broken hamate bone in his left hand that will likely require surgery, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Cespedes was recently promoted from the Florida Complex League to Single-A Salem but experienced soreness in the hand before he could make his debut for the full-season affiliate. The issue lingered and testing revealed the hamate fracture. If Cespedes opts for surgery, his return this season would be in question. Recovery from hamate bone surgery typically requires six-to-eight weeks -- Salem's season ends the first week of September. He had been one of the standout performers in the organization this season, raising his profile status significantly. The long-term prognosis for players returning from hamate surgery is good and would likely leave Cespedes' prospect status unchanged.