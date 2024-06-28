Cespedes was promoted from the Florida Complex League to Single-A Salem on Tuesday.

He hasn't gotten into a game yet, which is a bit odd, so perhaps he's dealing with something, although there has been no reporting on that front. Cespedes slashed .319/.400/.615 with five home runs and an 18.1 percent strikeout rate in 25 games in the FCL. He split time between second base and shortstop, but considering he's just an average runner now and is listed at 5-foot-8, 181 pounds, it seems likely that he'll end up at the keystone long term.