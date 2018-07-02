Reds' Adam Duvall: On bench Monday

Duvall is not in the lineup against the White Sox on Monday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Duvall will get the day off while Jesse Winker draws a start in left field during the series opener. Over 83 games this year, Duvall is hitting .204/.289/.396 with 12 home runs and 49 RBI.

