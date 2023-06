Busenitz was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.

Busenitz will return to the major-league roster after being sent down May 26, replacing Casey Legumina (shoulder) in the Reds' bullpen after Legumina was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday. Busenitz has produced a 4.50 ERA and 2.00 WHIP with three strikeouts over four innings in four appearances with Cincinnati in 2023.