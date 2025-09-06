Abbott (8-6) took the loss against the Mets on Friday, allowing five runs on nine hits and one walk with five strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Abbott gave up three runs in the first inning and labored throughout, departing at 98 pitches without completing the fifth. The southpaw has now dropped three straight starts, allowing 13 earned runs over that stretch while failing to last more than five frames. He now owns a 2.88 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 130:40 K:BB across 143.2 innings and will try to get back on track against the Padres next week.