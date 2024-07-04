Abbott (8-6) earned the win over the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and four walks while striking out two batters over 6.1 innings.

Abbott wasn't overpowering -- he induced just six swinging strikes and notched only two punchouts -- but he got the job done with his sixth quality start of the campaign. The southpaw allowed only one extra-base hit (a double) and didn't yield a run while he was in the game, as the only score charged to his ledger came after he departed with one out in the seventh inning. Through 17 starts, Abbott is up to eight wins, which is as many as he logged across 21 outings as a rookie last year. He's improved upon his ratios with a 3.28 ERA and 1.20 WHIP, though his 6.9 K/9 is a dramatic drop-off from his 9.9 K/9 last year.