Almonte agreed to a $1.9 million deal with the Reds on Friday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

A 6-foot-1, 170-pound outfielder from the Dominican Republic, Almonte has huge left-handed power to all fields. He also has a plus arm, so he fits pretty well in right field. Almonte is a good contact hitter for his size, but there will probably always be some swing-and-miss in his game.