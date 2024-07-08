Dunn started in center field and went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Tigers.

Dunn finished the weekend hitless with three strikeouts in four at-bats, with the other two at-bats coming in the Reds' 5-3 loss Saturday, when he came off the bench as a replacement for the injured Nick Martini (thumb). Martini was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, but Dunn entered the starting nine in the series finale as a replacement for Stuart Fairchild, who is day-to-day with a back injury. If Fairchild's injury ultimately forces him to the IL, Dunn could have a path to more consistent playing time, though the Reds swung a trade late Sunday to bring aboard additional outfield depth in the form of Austin Slater.