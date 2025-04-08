Dunn started in right field and went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in Monday's 2-0 win over San Francisco.

Dunn was a late addition to the starting lineup after Jake Fraley was scratched with left side pain. The fill-in outfielder struck out in his first three at-bats, but Fraley's absence turned fortuitous when Dunn drove in the game's only runs in the eighth inning. He's batting just .176 (3-for-17) and struck out eight times to open the season, but Dunn's homered and doubled in his last two outings.