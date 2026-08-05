Reds' Blake Dunn: On mend from internal brace surgery

Reds manager Terry Francona said Wednesday that the surgery Dunn underwent on his right elbow was an internal brace procedure, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Dunn was already presumed to be out for the season once he had his surgery Monday, though it wasn't known at the time what type or procedure he underwent. With the skipper confirmed that Dunn had an internal brace surgery, the outfielder is expected to face a recovery timeline of around six months. With that timeline in mind, Dunn will likely face some restrictions at the start of spring training in February, and it wouldn't be surprising if he required a brief stint on the injured list to begin the season. The 27-year-old had settled in as the Reds' primary center fielder before going down with the elbow injury in late June and finishing his 2026 campaign with a .282/.335/.387 slash line, two home runs, six steals, 20 runs and seven RBI in 38 games.