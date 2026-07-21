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Reds' Blake Dunn: Could begin rehab assignment as DH

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Dunn (elbow) could soon begin a rehab assignment as a designated hitter only while he continues to make progress throwing, MLB.com reports.

Dunn has been playing catch and hit on the field with the team in Seattle. Ideally, he would play the field upon his activation off the injured, but there's a scenario where the outfielder could serve as a regular at DH. As the Reds sprial into being sellers at the trade deadline, the swapping of two trade candidates -- Eugenio Suarez and Nathaniel Lowe -- could clear a path at DH.

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