Dunn started in left field and went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 1-0 win over San Francisco.

Dunn served in left field, as Gavin Lux moved to second base after the Reds placed Matt McLain (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list. Lux, who had been filling in for the injured Austin Hays (calf), is now covering for another injured teammate. Hays is expected to return at some point during Cincinnati's homestand, which begins Friday and runs to the following Thursday. As part of Tuesday's roster moves, the Reds also recalled outfielder Will Benson, a left-handed bat that could see time in left field ahead of Dunn.