Dunn started in left field and went 0-for-2 with a run scored in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Rockies.

Dunn was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday and made his MLB debut. He batted eighth and was eventually pinch hit for by Will Benson in the sixth inning. Dunn gives the Reds a second right-handed bat off the bench to use against left-handers. Spencer Steer, who normally serves as the starting left fielder, has recently found himself at first base as the replacement for Christian Encarnacion-Strand (wrist).