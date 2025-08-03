Burns' start against Atlanta on Saturday has been suspended due to inclement weather, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Burns tossed one perfect inning before the suspension, striking out two batters.

After a rain delay lasting well over an hour, Burns took the mound in the first inning and mowed down Atlanta in order on 18 pitches. That will likely end up being the extent of his outing, as the contest has been suspended. Though the matchup will resume Sunday afternoon, Burns is unlikely to retake the mound.