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Reds' Edwin Arroyo: Awarded second straight start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Arroyo will start at second base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Since Elly De La Cruz returned from the 10-day injured list Tuesday and pushed Matt McLain off shortstop, Arroyo and McLain have been splitting time at the keystone. Arroyo may hold a slight edge in playing time between the two, as he's started three games to McLain's two and will now be included in the lineup for a second straight day while the Reds go up against another righty (Mitch Keller). Since being called up from Triple-A Louisville on June 1, Arroyo has produced a pedestrian .263/.328/.316 over 65 plate appearances, so he likely has more work to do before taking firmer control of the second-base gig.

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