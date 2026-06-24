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Reds' Edwin Arroyo: Likely to lose playing time

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Arroyo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Arroyo will take a seat for the second time in the series and appears set to move into a part-time role after Cincinnati welcomed Elly De La Cruz back from the injured list Tuesday. With De La Cruz sliding back into an everyday role at shortstop, Matt McLain is likely to be prioritized at second base ahead of Arroyo, who is hitting .226 with no home runs or steals in 19 games since being promoted from Triple-A Louisville on June 1.

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