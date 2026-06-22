Reds' Edwin Arroyo: On bench Monday

Arroyo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Brewers.

The Reds will go with Spencer Steer and Matt McLain as their starters in the middle infield while Arroyo retreats to the bench for the series opener. Since being promoted from Triple-A Louisville on June 1, Arroyo has struggled to produce in a near-everyday role, slashing .240/.304/.280 with zero home runs or stolen bases across 56 plate appearances. With Elly De La Cruz (hamstring) expected to return from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Arroyo could wind up heading back to Louisville in a corresponding move.