Reds' Edwin Arroyo: Taking seat Wednesday

Arroyo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Since being called up from Triple-A Louisville on June 1, Arroyo has started in six of the Reds' ensuing nine games but hasn't gotten going at the plate. Spencer Steer will get the nod at second base Wednesday over Arroyo, who has begun his big-league career by going 5-for-22 (.227 average) with no extra-base hits and a 2:9 BB:K. He'll need to raise his production if he hopes to stick around with the big club once Elly De La Cruz (hamstring) is ready to return from the injured list.