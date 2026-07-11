Reds' Eric Becker: Selected by Redlegs

The Reds selected Becker with the No. 58 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

Becker was a steady producer for three years at Virginia, although his ISO and wRC+ trended down all three years, culminating in a .317/.427/.533 slash line with seven homers, four steals, an 8.6 percent walk rate and a 16.4 percent strikeout rate in 46 games as a junior. A 6-foot-3 lefty-hitting shortstop who may fit best at third base long term, Becker is the older brother of Mariners farmhand Nick Becker. There may be some untapped potential for Becker in the power department, and he'll need to access at least 20-homer power to profile as a regular, given his lack of quick-twitch athleticism on the bases or in the field. Becker projects as a better prospect in average leagues than OBP formats.