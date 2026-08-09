Reds' Eugenio Suarez: Belts two-run homer Saturday

Suarez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run during the Reds' 8-2 loss to the Nationals on Saturday.

The Reds were kept off the board through five innings, but Suarez ended the shutout in the sixth with a two-run long ball off Max Kranick. Suarez has homered in back-to-back games and is up to 16 long balls on the year, which puts him on pace to crack the 20-homer mark for a sixth consecutive year. He has a .688 OPS with 43 RBI and 29 extra-base hits over 339 plate appearances this season.